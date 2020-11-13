Signaturefd LLC Has $74,000 Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NPK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at $245,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

NYSE:NPK opened at $85.40 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $599.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.