Signaturefd LLC Has $64,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $289.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $305.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.29 and a 200-day moving average of $249.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

