Signaturefd LLC Has $61,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 500.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,669,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,035,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,955,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 295.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUGT opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $214.10.

