Signaturefd LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 59.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 27.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,034,000 after acquiring an additional 544,438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 54.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.72 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

