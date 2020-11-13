Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,022,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 507,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,736 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 23.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 965,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 571,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

PSXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

PSXP opened at $24.34 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

