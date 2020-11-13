Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 443.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth $125,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FEYE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FireEye from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FireEye from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

