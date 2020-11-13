Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in JOYY by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in JOYY by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YY stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $104.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $826.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JOYY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

