Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Morningstar by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MORN opened at $206.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.10. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $215.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,144 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,643,015.20. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,382 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total value of $262,193.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $751,860.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,728 shares of company stock worth $52,086,957. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

