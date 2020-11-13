Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTR stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.26 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.2636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.12. This represents a yield of 5.1%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Several analysts have commented on PTR shares. Bank of America upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

