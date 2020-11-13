Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 2,206 Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the second quarter worth about $990,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Shares of BLCN opened at $35.82 on Friday. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.