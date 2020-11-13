Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,817 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 975,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after buying an additional 389,565 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 34,160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 286,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after buying an additional 212,309 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the period.

FINX stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20.

