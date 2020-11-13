Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,378 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 63.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 5.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. BCE’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

