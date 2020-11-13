Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,058,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 677.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $221,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $121.00 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

