Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 149.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 361.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 20.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $67,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

