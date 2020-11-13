Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 8,131 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,669 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,480,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after purchasing an additional 859,821 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,646,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,099,000 after purchasing an additional 657,603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 657,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,170,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 651,048 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

