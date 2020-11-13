Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $458,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,267,000 after buying an additional 2,245,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,413,000 after buying an additional 1,307,476 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $156,132,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,442.7% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 561,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after buying an additional 548,982 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,666,000 after buying an additional 278,570 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $197.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $203.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.55 and a 200 day moving average of $179.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

