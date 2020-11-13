Sigma Planning Corp Has $566,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $104,260,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $153.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

