Sigma Planning Corp Has $482,000 Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Twitter by 361.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 149.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 188.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $42.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $302,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,310. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

