Sigma Planning Corp Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 7.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,914,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $69.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $912,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,307,277.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

