Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,137,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Nucor by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after acquiring an additional 693,682 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nucor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,193,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 977,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nucor by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Nucor stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

In other news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

