Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 6,553 Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $78.01. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $88.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

