Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,568,000 after acquiring an additional 61,189 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $197.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $203.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.55 and its 200-day moving average is $179.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

