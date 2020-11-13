Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.39 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.