Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Receives C$14.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIA shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$12.57 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$19.72. The stock has a market cap of $842.68 million and a PE ratio of -182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.89.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$162.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -1,354.35%.

About Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

