SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Shares Gap Down to $13.20

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $11.66. SharpSpring shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 1,783 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHSP shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 million, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $484,605.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

