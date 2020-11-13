Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) PT Raised to C$6.50

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.23.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

