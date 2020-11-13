Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.23.

TSE VII opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.72. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

