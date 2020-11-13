Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) vs. Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Critical Analysis

Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Seven Arts Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Seven Arts Entertainment and Gaia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Arts Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gaia has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.58%. Given Gaia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seven Arts Entertainment and Gaia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gaia $53.98 million 3.97 -$18.15 million ($0.99) -11.29

Seven Arts Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaia.

Profitability

This table compares Seven Arts Entertainment and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Gaia -22.13% -19.15% -12.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Seven Arts Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Gaia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gaia beats Seven Arts Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television. It owns interests in approximately 39 completed motion pictures. In addition, the company licenses distribution rights in its motion pictures; produces and distributes recorded music; and operates a film production and post-production facility in New Orleans, Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Seven Arts Pictures, Plc and changed its name to Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

