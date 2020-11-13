Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Select Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Select Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $159.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCT. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 277,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 235,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 115,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Select Bancorp by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 45,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Select Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

