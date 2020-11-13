Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Select Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Select Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $159.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCT. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 277,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 235,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 115,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Select Bancorp by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 45,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Select Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Select Bancorp Company Profile
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
