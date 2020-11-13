Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hologic by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 102.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $44,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.