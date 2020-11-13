Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,224 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,255,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,814 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ameren by 4.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,684,000 after acquiring an additional 86,844 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at $137,927,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 62.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,897,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 727,150 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of AEE opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

