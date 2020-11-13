Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 632 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Masco by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $54.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.