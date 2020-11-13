Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 286 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.9% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 305,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on STT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.