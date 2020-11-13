Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 285 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of International Paper by 278.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.11. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.42.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

