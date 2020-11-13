Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,052 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amcor by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

AMCR opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

