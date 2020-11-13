Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 200 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,720 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,839,000 after acquiring an additional 101,959 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in STERIS by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,597,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,160,000 after acquiring an additional 156,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $189.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.62. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $195.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In other STERIS news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,602 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,141 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

