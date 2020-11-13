Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 198 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 47.0% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,848,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after acquiring an additional 496,315 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,778,000 after acquiring an additional 307,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after acquiring an additional 305,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

FRC stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $142.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

