Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 193 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after acquiring an additional 900,744 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510,954 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after acquiring an additional 181,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,812,000 after acquiring an additional 383,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,237,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,619,000 after acquiring an additional 185,124 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC opened at $106.10 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,416.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,886. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

