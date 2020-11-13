Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 149 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

POOL stock opened at $339.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $391.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.23 and its 200 day moving average is $295.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.59, for a total transaction of $2,821,916.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,378.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,107 shares of company stock worth $26,000,118. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

