Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,247 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,026,000 after buying an additional 1,961,116 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 495.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,116,110 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,056,000 after buying an additional 928,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $112,687,000 after buying an additional 759,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.52.

LVS stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

