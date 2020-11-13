Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260,910 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $203,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,993,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $160,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $356.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.30. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.64.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $212,254. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

