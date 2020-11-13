Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KSU stock opened at $186.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.