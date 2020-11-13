Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 497 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 49.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $76,466.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,839.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.76. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

