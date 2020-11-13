Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $145.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $153.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,378 shares of company stock worth $34,773,316 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

