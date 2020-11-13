Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 75,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 26,969 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

