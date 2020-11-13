Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $158.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $135.38 and a one year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

