Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 35.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $162.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average is $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

