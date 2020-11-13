Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.72 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $31.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.