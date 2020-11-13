Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Argus lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.44.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average is $124.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.