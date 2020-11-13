Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $126,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,116 shares of company stock worth $983,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Shares of COR opened at $126.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.17. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $131.36.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.